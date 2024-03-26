Smith Anglin Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 403,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,631,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 5.0% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned 0.61% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after buying an additional 96,221 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,243,000 after acquiring an additional 371,613 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.24. The company had a trading volume of 488,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,036. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.31. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

