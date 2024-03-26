Smith Anglin Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,962 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.46. 133,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,912. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.50. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $129.66. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.2191 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

