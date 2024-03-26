Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 4,287 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ACWX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.13. 551,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,480. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.49. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.