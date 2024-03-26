Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 5,027 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

DVY traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,406. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $121.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

