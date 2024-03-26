Smith Anglin Financial LLC Trims Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,082 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 2.0% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $17,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,439,000 after buying an additional 1,140,029 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,294,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,107,000 after purchasing an additional 982,164 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,062,000 after purchasing an additional 845,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,601,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 507.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,683,000 after purchasing an additional 558,246 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $88.08. 650,738 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.09.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

