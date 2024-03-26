Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Declares GBX 13.55 Dividend

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.55 ($0.17) per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Smiths Group Stock Performance

LON:SMIN traded up GBX 41.50 ($0.52) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,695.50 ($21.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,891. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,631.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,647.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,517.50 ($19.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,776.50 ($22.45). The stock has a market cap of £5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,625.40, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karin Hoeing purchased 201 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,622 ($20.50) per share, for a total transaction of £3,260.22 ($4,120.08). Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

