SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.37. 21,292,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,967,594. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.80. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,458,000 after buying an additional 2,567,797 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 495,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 250,854 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 202.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 24.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 18.0% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 390,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

