Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Stake Decreased by Pelham Capital Ltd.

Pelham Capital Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,946,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,465 shares during the period. Soho House & Co Inc. comprises 12.5% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pelham Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. were worth $28,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHCO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 106,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,366. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64.

Soho House & Co Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.