Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.06 and last traded at $44.00. 97,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 301,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLNO. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 2,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $122,054.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,296,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 187,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

