Sound Stewardship LLC Buys 299 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sound Stewardship LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.48. 9,418,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,866,239. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $80.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

