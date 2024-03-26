Sound Stewardship LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Sound Stewardship LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,793 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF comprises about 1.9% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sound Stewardship LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 403.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 401.2% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 403.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
PRFZ traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $38.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,385. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend
About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.