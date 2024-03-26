Sound Stewardship LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Sound Stewardship LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,793 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF comprises about 1.9% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sound Stewardship LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 403.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 401.2% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 403.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

PRFZ traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $38.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,385. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0861 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

