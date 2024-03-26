Sound Stewardship LLC Has $7.06 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Sound Stewardship LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises 4.7% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 25,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

FNDA remained flat at $55.74 during midday trading on Monday. 295,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,103. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $56.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

