Sound Stewardship LLC Makes New Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Sound Stewardship LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,622,990,000 after buying an additional 527,327 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $762,367,000 after buying an additional 176,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after buying an additional 355,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $364,987,000 after purchasing an additional 74,703 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,192,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,834 shares in the company, valued at $91,173,339.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.68. 520,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,567. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $94.89 and a 12 month high of $149.42.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 44.71%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

