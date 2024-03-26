Sound Stewardship LLC Sells 3,046 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Sound Stewardship LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the period. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 156,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.46. 180,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,866. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.