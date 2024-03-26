Sound Stewardship LLC Sells 38,552 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Sound Stewardship LLC cut its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,552 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 92,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 49,573 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,764.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 446,957 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VNQI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.79. 192,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,959. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

