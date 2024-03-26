Sound Stewardship LLC Sells 423 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Sound Stewardship LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Sound Stewardship LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

EWX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.09. 34,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,955. The company has a market cap of $830.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.68. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.77 and a 52 week high of $57.01.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

