SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up to $5.86

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.86, but opened at $6.12. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 13,707,844 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SOUN. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.90 target price (down previously from $5.80) on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SoundHound AI news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $40,625.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 982,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,565,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 410,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,723. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 982,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 676,799 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Stories

