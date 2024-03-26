SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.62. 5,118,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,607,080. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $203.92.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

