SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Lifted by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,917,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $89,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.14 and a 1 year high of $49.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

