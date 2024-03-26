SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 249,515 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 202,348 shares.The stock last traded at $85.30 and had previously closed at $85.10.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

