Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 919.71 ($11.62).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.74) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.64) to GBX 1,050 ($13.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.98) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on STAN

Insider Buying and Selling

Standard Chartered Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 24,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.40), for a total value of £160,271.65 ($202,542.21). Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

STAN opened at GBX 675.40 ($8.54) on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 571 ($7.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 766.60 ($9.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 813.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 622.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 659.64.

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,530.12%.

About Standard Chartered

(Get Free Report

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.