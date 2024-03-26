Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Holdings Lowered by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. lowered its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,459 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 338,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,219,000 after acquiring an additional 103,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $94.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.27 and a 52-week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -155.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

View Our Latest Report on Stanley Black & Decker

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.