Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $73.27 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,952,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,648,000 after buying an additional 874,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 40.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,138,000 after buying an additional 448,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

