Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stake Lowered by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 64.8% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,370,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 338,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,219,000 after buying an additional 103,403 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $93.48. 1,061,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,211. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.10 and a 200-day moving average of $89.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.27 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -155.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

