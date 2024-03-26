Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives $21.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starwood Property Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,608,000 after buying an additional 10,468,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after buying an additional 3,902,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $62,447,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 84.8% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,941,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,369,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,428 shares during the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of STWD opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.44%.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Free Report

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.