Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the basic materials company on Sunday, April 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Steel Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Steel Dynamics has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $10.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD stock opened at $144.15 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $148.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,452,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,235 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

