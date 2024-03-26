Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair raised shares of Cutera from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.75.

Cutera Trading Down 10.6 %

CUTR stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Cutera has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.48 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cutera will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cutera

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cutera by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 592.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findell Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

