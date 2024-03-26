Sterling Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,015,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,015,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,442,145 shares of company stock valued at $665,553,088. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on META. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $536.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META traded down $7.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $495.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,136,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,087,488. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.90 and a fifty-two week high of $523.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $459.76 and a 200-day moving average of $373.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.