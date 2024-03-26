Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) a C$0.50 Price Target

Talon Metals (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) received a C$0.50 price objective from investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 270.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Talon Metals Stock Performance

TLO remained flat at C$0.14 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 127,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,990. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$125.86 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.18. Talon Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.39.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

