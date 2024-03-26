StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 4.36. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTEK. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Fuel Tech by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 221,932 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Fuel Tech by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,859,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 120,527 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fuel Tech in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fuel Tech by 5.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 42,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

