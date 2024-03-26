StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MHH opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.75 million, a PE ratio of -14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. Analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

