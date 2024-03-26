StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Natuzzi Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NTZ opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.
Natuzzi Company Profile
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.
