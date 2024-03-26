StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

NetSol Technologies Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NTWK stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 million, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.12. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.24 million for the quarter.

In other NetSol Technologies news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 9,264 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,719.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.71% of NetSol Technologies worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

