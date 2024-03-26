StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.11.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.16 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 57.56% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 951,240 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 1,594,972 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 16.5% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,163,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 306,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 502,023 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

