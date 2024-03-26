StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of WVVI stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.70. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 12.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

