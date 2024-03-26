StockNews.com Downgrades LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) to Hold

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $17.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get LendingTree alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TREE

LendingTree Stock Performance

LendingTree stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.82. 123,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.19. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $44.51.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after buying an additional 33,990 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 456.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 146,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 120,296 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $4,930,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.