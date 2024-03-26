StockNews.com Downgrades ORIX (NYSE:IX) to Hold

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
ORIX Stock Performance
IX traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $110.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,429. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.90. ORIX has a 1-year low of $81.05 and a 1-year high of $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84.
ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.31%. Equities analysts predict that ORIX will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIX
ORIX Company Profile
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
