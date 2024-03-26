StockNews.com Downgrades ORIX (NYSE:IX) to Hold

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

IX traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $110.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,429. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.90. ORIX has a 1-year low of $81.05 and a 1-year high of $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.31%. Equities analysts predict that ORIX will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ORIX by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIX in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIX in the fourth quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

