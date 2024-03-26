StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $20.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a market cap of $58.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. Air T has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $28.62.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.76 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 87.44% and a negative net margin of 4.91%.
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
