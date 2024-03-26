StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $20.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a market cap of $58.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. Air T has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $28.62.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.76 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 87.44% and a negative net margin of 4.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Air T by 11,365.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Air T by 20.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Air T by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

