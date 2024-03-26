StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $9.55 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $9.55 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.87.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $6,506,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 296,473 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Carrols Restaurant Group
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.
