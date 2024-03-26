StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Comstock Holding Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.
Comstock Holding Companies Trading Down 1.2 %
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.02 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 17.41%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. 6.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
