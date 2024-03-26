StockNews.com Lowers Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.75.

Agilysys Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $78.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.65. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.49.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $60.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.07 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 38.27%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, CFO William David Wood III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,910.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $1,071,573.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,278,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,261,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,910.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,129,669 shares of company stock valued at $91,964,394. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,522,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Agilysys by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 382,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,440,000 after acquiring an additional 45,808 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Agilysys by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 22,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading

