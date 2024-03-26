StockNews.com Lowers Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Antero Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 0.6 %

Antero Midstream stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 35.69%. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,183,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 790,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 99,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 52,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

