StockNews.com Lowers Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.
BIDU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.69.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Baidu
Baidu Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 714,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,792,000 after acquiring an additional 138,061 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 347,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,429,000 after buying an additional 22,797 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,141,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,089,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,698,000 after buying an additional 63,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Baidu by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 217,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.