StockNews.com Lowers Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

MEDP has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $382.00.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $402.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $359.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.66. Medpace has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $419.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,539,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,274,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,539,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,274,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,340 shares of company stock worth $76,651,647 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,626,000 after acquiring an additional 142,591 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Medpace by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 153,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $2,436,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

