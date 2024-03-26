Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Rating Increased to Outperform at TD Cowen

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $68,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $68,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at $423,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,615 shares of company stock worth $212,852. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,648,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 365.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 286,686 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.