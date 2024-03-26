Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $11.07. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Stoke Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 9,525,753 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STOK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,550.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $25,107.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,550.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $68,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,615 shares of company stock valued at $212,852. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $505.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

