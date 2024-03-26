Stride (NYSE:LRN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

NYSE LRN traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.06. 425,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,236. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.70.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.05 million. Stride had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stride will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 348.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

