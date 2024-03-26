Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

Sun Communities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Sun Communities has a payout ratio of 193.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $7.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

NYSE SUI opened at $125.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.93. Sun Communities has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $143.99.

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 12.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

