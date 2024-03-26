Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $925.00 to $1,300.00. The stock had previously closed at $1,042.79, but opened at $1,087.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $1,079.41, with a volume of 1,419,310 shares.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $865.23.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,197,681 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,768 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,751,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after buying an additional 482,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 461,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,211,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $792.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.31.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

