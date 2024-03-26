Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 419.88% from the company’s current price.

STRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

STRO stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $199.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77.

In related news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 12,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $60,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $64,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 19.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,926,000 after buying an additional 984,734 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,359,000 after buying an additional 194,607 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1,275.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,105,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after buying an additional 2,879,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 57.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,922,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

